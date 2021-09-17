Fábio scores twice, New York Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-0

AP National Sports

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Fábio scored two second-half goals and the New York Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-0 on Friday night. The Red Bulls scored more than two goals for the first time this season while keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. Fábio scored on headers in the 65th and 89th minutes. His first goal deflected off the crossbar. He hit his second scoring shot down and into the back of the net, beating goalkeeper Nick Marsman, for his fifth goal of the season. Patryk Klimala opened the scoring in the 18th minute, and Omir Fernandez connected in the 31st. Miami had its club-record six straight unbeaten and three-game winning streak snapped.