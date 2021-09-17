Jin Young Ko shoots 5-under 67 to take Portland Classic lead

AP National Sports

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — Jin Young Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the Cambia Portland Classic. The second-ranked South Korean star needed only 23 putts in her morning round, making six birdies and a bogey to reach 8-under 136 at hilly, windy and tricky Oregon Golf Club. Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland was a stroke back after a 69. Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, Ko rebounded after bogeying three straight holes late Thursday afternoon in an opening 69. She won in Texas in July for her eighth LPGA Tour victory.