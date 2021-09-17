O’Ward says IndyCar championship is Alex Palou’s to lose

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — It’s a five race battle for the IndyCar championship but two drivers are definitively in control. Alex Palou takes a 25-point lead into Sunday’s race at Laguna Seca, the penultimate race of the season. But challenger Pato O’Ward says this championship is Palou’s to lose. The second-year IndyCar driver has never raced for a major series championship before and hasn’t won a title since his karting days. And, he’s never raced before at Laguna Seca or Long Beach, the final two circuits on the schedule.