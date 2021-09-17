Pjaca’s goal lifts Torino to 1-0 win at Sassuolo in Serie A

AP National Sports

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy (AP) — Marko Pjaca scored a late goal and Torino won 1-0 at Sassuolo in Serie A. It was Torino’s second consecutive victory after opening the season with two straight losses. Torino now has six points and moved three points behind Italian league leaders Roma, AC Milan and Napoli. Sassuolo remained with four points. Pjaca’s goal came with a curled shot that appeared to surprise Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli. Pjaca’s rights are owned by Juventus. Torino is the fifth different team he has played for on loan in five seasons.