RYDER CUP ’21: A capsule look at the American team

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Here’s a capsule look at the 12 players on the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup. Collin Morikawa led the six automatic qualifiers. He was still an amateur when the last Ryder Cup was played. The Americans have six rookies. The most experienced player is Dustin Johnson. He is playing in his fifth Ryder Cup. The average world ranking of the American team is No. 9. The average age is 29, making this the youngest American team in Ryder Cup history.