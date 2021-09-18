Army scores early and often in 52-21 victory over UConn

AP National Sports

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Christian Anderson ran for two touchdowns, passed for another and Army reached the end zone on all six of its first-half possessions in rolling to a 52-21 win over UConn. Anderson’s two short scoring runs and his 39-yard TD pass to Isaiah Alston gave the Black Knights a 21-0 lead on their way to their 12th straight home victory. Tyrell Robinson ran for a career-long 70-yard score and Jakobi Buchanan and Anthony Adkins added short TD runs for a 42-0 halftime lead. UConn freshman quarterback Tyler Phommachanh’s ran for two scores and another freshman, Brian Brewton, had a 96-yard kickoff return for a score.