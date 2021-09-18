Boston Colleges goes to 3-0 with 28-3 win over Temple

AP National Sports

KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pat Garwo, Travis Levy and Dennis Grosel scored rushing touchdowns as Boston College cruised to a 28-3 victory over Temple in a non-conference clash. Grosel – who stepped into the quarterback spot following the injury to starter Phil Jurkovec during last week’s win over UMass – also added a touchdown pass to Jaden Williams. The Eagles defense recorded four sacks of Owls quarterback Justin Lynch, who was under constant pressure the entire afternoon. Boston College was especially effective on 3rd down, where they held Temple to 2 for 13.