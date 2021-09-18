Falcao scores in debut as Rayo beats Getafe 3-0

AP National Sports

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Radamel Falcao has scored 10 minutes into his debut with Rayo Vallecano to complete a 3-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish league. The veteran striker went on as a 71st-minute substitute with Rayo 1-0 ahead. Midfielder Pathé Ciss doubled the lead shortly before he set up Falcao with a pass for the Colombian to score from an angle. The 35-year-old Falcao signed with Rayo earlier this month as a free agent. He said “I had dreamed of being able to go out there and score a goal.” Falcao played for Atlético Madrid from 2011-13.