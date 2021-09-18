IndyCar soars into Laguna Seca celebrating strong season

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — The IndyCar Series is feeling rather bullish as it heads into its final two races of the season. Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward are first and second in the standings headed into Sunday’s race at Laguna Seca and either could wind up as a first-time IndyCar champion. The series is celebrating new stars Romain Grosjean and Jimmie Johnson, and free agency will create numerous changes along the grid in 2022. The schedule will likely be released ahead of Sunday’s race and include a record number of IndyCar races on broadcast television.