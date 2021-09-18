Irons accounts for 4 TDs, leads Akron over Bryant 35-14

AP National Sports

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — DJ Irons threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Akron to a 35-14 victory over Bryant. With the game tied 14-14 early in the fourth quarter, Irons scrambled to his left before finding room down the right sideline for a TD to give the Zips (1-2) the lead. He added a 6-yard touchdown pass to Konata Mumpfield with 9:29 remaining. Zevi Eckhaus completed 15 of 20 passes with a touchdown for Bryant (1-2), which played the program’s first FBS opponent and first game in Ohio.