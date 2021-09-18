Lens beats Lille after match interrupted by fan violence

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — The French league match between Lens and defending champion Lille was interrupted for about 30 minutes after fans from the northern rivals clashed at halftime. It is the second high-profile incident of the season in France following serious disorder at the Nice-Marseille game in August. After the first half ended a large group of Lens supporters invaded the field and ran to the away section where they fought with Lille fans. Riot police and stewards intervened and escorted them off the field. An emergency meeting took place to decide whether the match at Stade Bollaert should continue. There was no further disorder and the match ended 1-0 to second-place Lens.