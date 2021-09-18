McCray leads Sacred Heart past Morgan State 21-7

AP National Sports

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Marques McCray threw for one touchdown and rushed for another and Sacred Heard defeated Morgan State 21-7. Both teams scored on their opening possession before the Pioneers grabbed the lead with one second to play in the first half when McCray hit Rob DiNota for a 6-yard touchdown. Sacred Heart wrapped up the defensive struggle with a punishing 12-play, 89-yard touchdown in the third quarter, scoring on Malik Grant’s 3-yard run. Grant finished with 125 yards on 25 carries. A good return on the opening kick set up the Bears for Romello Kimbrough’s 1-yard plunge.