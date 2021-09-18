Yankees LF Gallo exits game with neck tightness

AP National Sports

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Left fielder Joey Gallo has left the New York Yankees’ game against the Cleveland Indians because of neck tightness. Gallo was pulled after the Yankees batted in the third inning and was replaced by Tyler Wade. In his only at-bat, he fouled out to third base in the second. Gallo is hitting .166 with 12 homers and 20 RBIs in 46 games since New York acquired him from Texas ahead of the trade deadline. Overall, the slugger is batting .204 with 37 homers and 75 RBIs this season.