Cards win 34-33 thriller after Vikings miss last-second FG

AP National Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns, and the Arizona Cardinals topped the Minnesota Vikings 34-33 after Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal wide right in the final seconds. It was a fitting ending to a seesaw game that saw the lead change hands eight times. Murray also ran for a touchdown and tossed two costly interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.