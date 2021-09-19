Darnold throws 2 TDs, Panthers D dominates Saints 26-7

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, and the Carolina defense turned in another strong performance in a 26-7 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Darnold improved to 2-0 as the starter, connecting on TDs to Brandon Zylstra and D.J. Moore as Carolina jumped to a 17-0 lead by outgaining the Saints 274-65 in the first half. Christian McCaffrey added 137 yards from scrimmage and scored his first touchdown of the season as the Panthers defeated the Saints for only the second time in the last 10 tries. Jameis Winston, who threw five TD passes in a 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers in the season opener, was held to 111 yards passing, intercepted twice and sacked four times.