Darren Clarke wins PGA Tour Champions playoff in Sioux Falls

AP National Sports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Darren Clarke won the Stanford International on Sunday for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, beating K.J. Choi with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff. Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, closed with a 5-under 65 at Minnehaha Country Club, birdieing the par-4 18th to match Choi and Steve Flesch at 12-under 198. Choi, the second-round leader, finished with a 69. He had only one birdie, on the par-4 13th. Flesch, eliminated with a bogey on the first extra trip down 18, also bogeyed the hole in regulation for a 66.