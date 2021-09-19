Ex-England, Chelsea, Spurs striker Jimmy Greaves dies at 81

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Jimmy Greaves, one of England’s greatest goal-scorers who was prolific for Tottenham, Chelsea and AC Milan has died. He was 81. With 266 goals in 379 appearances, Greaves was the all-time record scorer for Tottenham, which announced his death on Sunday. Greaves suffered a minor stroke in 2012 and his family thought he had made a full recovery until he was admitted to intensive care after a more severe stroke in May 2015. An all-round striker equally adept with either foot or his head, Greaves scored 44 goals in just 57 matches for England. He missed the 1966 World Cup final through injury.