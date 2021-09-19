Kershaw 1st win since June, streaking Dodgers top shaky Reds

AP National Sports

CINCINNATI (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched five sharp innings for his first win since June 27, Gavin Lux and Corey Seager each hit two-run homers and the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers beat the sliding Cincinnati Reds 8-5. Will Smith also homered as the Dodgers won for the eighth time in nine games. They began the afternoon two games behind San Francisco in the NL West. The Reds lost their eighth straight series after starting the day two games in back of St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot. Kershaw allowed one run and three hits, striking out eight without a walk. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner missed more than two months with inflammation in his left elbow, then returned last Monday and threw 4 1/3 solid innings against Arizona.