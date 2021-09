AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — No. 8 Cincinnati took one small step toward playoff contention by rallying to beat Indiana. Now the Bearcats have two weeks to prepare for perhaps the biggest game in school history. That comes Oct. 2 at No. 12 Notre Dame. Winning that one could would certainly generate some postseason buzz and give Cincinnati its best shot yet of crashing the Power Five’s playoff party.