Australian ref to become 1st overseas official in EPL game

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Australian referee Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to take charge of a game in the English Premier League this weekend. Gillett will referee the match between Watford and Newcastle on Saturday. He is a former referee in Australia’s A-League and has been officiating in English soccer’s lower leagues since April 2019. He was promoted to a group of Premier League referees ahead of this season and has already worked as a video assistant referee.