Chang 3-run triple off Benintendi’s glove, Indians beat KC

AP National Sports

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded triple off left fielder Andrew Benintendi’s glove in the first inning, leading Cal Quantrill and Cleveland Indians over the Kansas City Royals 4-1 . Ernie Clement homered as the second-place Indians kept Chicago’s magic number for clinching the AL Central at two. Cleveland hosts the White Sox in a five-game series beginning Thursday. Chang hit a line drive and Benintendi slipped on the wet grass in pursuit. Benintendi made a late jump and the ball tipped off his glove. He quickly looked at his mitt to see if he’d caught the ball as it rolled to the wall. Quantrill worked 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and allowing one run on Hunter Dozier’s homer. The right-hander went 5-0 record at Progressive Field this year.