Dart out, Slovis returns as USC’s QB scramble continues

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The quarterback competition at Southern California might be over before it even started. Jaxson Dart did not practice Tuesday after the freshman sustained a knee injury in the Trojans’ 45-14 win at Washington State. Three-year starter Kedon Slovis took first-team reps after being knocked out of the game because of a neck injury. Interim coach Donte Williams would not discuss the status of Dart, who came off the bench to throw for 391 yards and four touchdowns.

