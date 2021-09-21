No. 1 Alabama still seeking that complete game performance

AP National Sports

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Alabama coach Nick Saban was griping about the hype surrounding a team that had “basically played one half of one game.” That was after one blowout win into the season. He’s still looking for that so-called complete game from the top-ranked Crimson Tide, which built a big lead and lost most of it in a 31-29 win over No. 11 Florida. In reality, it was the first test Alabama has faced this season and it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Gators didn’t go quietly.But “60 minutes” has been a bit of a mantra, especially early this season, for Saban & Co.