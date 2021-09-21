Ryder Cup ‘injury’ envelope has new twist amid COVID threat

AP National Sports

By JIM LITKE

AP Sports Writer

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Ryder Cup is always a second-guesser’s dream, but this year has spawned a devilish twist. Previously, team captains had to put one player’s name in the “injury” envelope — guaranteeing an automatic tie against his opponent if that player were forced to withdraw. That last time that happened was in 1993. But this year, to prepare for the contingency of a positive COVID-19 test, or tests, the captains will be required to list three names. But it’s still not clear how many of those players could be replaced or how that process would work.