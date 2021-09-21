White Sox lose to Tigers, putting AL Central clinch on hold

AP National Sports

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece and the Detroit Tigers stalled the Chicago White Sox’s drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory. The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games. Reyes had four of Detroit’s 16 hits. Daz Cameron reached base four times and scored two runs for the Tigers, who have won the first two games of the three-game series. The White Sox have lost five of their last seven games.