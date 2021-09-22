ACC Age Gap: Super seniors, early enrolles create challenges

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

College football is in the midst of another season with another unprecedented challenge. Team are trying to build chemistry between “Super Seniors” in their sixth or seventh year of college and talented early enrollees out of high school. All are fighting for playing time. The age gap can create a positive environment of willing mentors eager to help hot-shot freshmen get on the field. It can also breed bad feelings among those who counted on playing time, yet must spend another year behind older teammates who might’ve been finished with college if not for COVID exemptions. Coaches have expanded efforts to create harmony despite the differences in age.