Atlético CEO says power struggle over calendar hurts clubs

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín says the power struggle among soccer institutions over the international calendar is hurting clubs and could lead them to seek alternatives similar to the Super League. Marín reiterated that Atlético is now against the Super League as it was proposed earlier this year. But he says similar solutions may arise if clubs keep getting caught in the middle of the disputes involving FIFA, UEFA, domestic leagues and other soccer bodies. He says that “if they force us to decide between mom and dad, we will leave home.”