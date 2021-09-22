Ball security early, rare issue for Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans led the NFL in 2020 with a plus-11 turnover margin thanks in part to how well they took care of the ball. That’s proving more of a challenge two games into this season. Ryan Tannehill already has lost three fumbles while being sacked. That’s halfway to the six fumbles he lost all of last season. Now three of his starting offensive linemen are hurting as well with Indianapolis (0-2) visiting Sunday. Tannehill said Wednesday the Titans (1-1) try to limit the hits he takes. Being an NFL quarterback knowing what to do with the ball and when is key.