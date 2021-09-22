Blues promote Peter Chiarelli, Ken Hitchock returns

AP National Sports

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have promoted Peter Chiarelli to vice president of hockey operations. They are also bringing back former coach Ken Hitchock as consultant. Chiarelli takes over for Dave Taylor, who is now a senior adviser under president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong. This is Chiarelli’s most prominent job since being fired as GM of the Edmonton Oilers in 2019. Hitchcock coached the Blues from 2011-17. St. Louis made the playoffs in each of his five full seasons behind the bench. Hitchcock coached Dallas to the Stanley Cup in 1999.