Derby taken over by administrators, hit with point deduction

AP National Sports

DERBY, England (AP) — Second-division soccer club Derby has been taken over by administrators after falling into financial problems during the pandemic and will be hit with a 12-point deduction. The team is managed by England great Wayne Rooney. Derby will slip to last place in the Championship with minus-2 points after eight games. The team played in the Premier League as recently as 2008 and Rooney has been its permanent manager since January. He is the record scorer for England and Manchester United. Derby is up for sale and has seen two takeover bids collapse this year. It has entered bankruptcy protection with the aim of completing all of its matches this season.