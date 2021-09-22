NL East-leading Braves overcome Duvall’s lost HR in victory

AP National Sports

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Ian Anderson pitched two-hit ball over six-plus innings and Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman homered as the Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2. The win was the fourth straight for the Braves (80-70), who maintained a three-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East. Albies became the third player to reach 30 home runs for the Braves this season, joining Riley (31) and Freeman (31). Adam Duvall has 15 with the Braves since being acquired from Miami in July. The Braves scored three runs in the first — and that could have been four, but for a baserunning mistake that cost Duvall a homer after he passed Riley between first and second after his deep drive to left-center tipped the glove of Arizona center fielder Jake McCarthy and went over the wall.