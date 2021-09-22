Soldier Field showdown is another Chicago chapter for Irish

AP National Sports

By CAROLINE PINEDA

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 12 Notre Dame travels to Chicago this weekend to play No. 18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field. It is another chapter in the long history of connections between Chicago and Notre Dame athletics. The most famous coach in Fighting Irish history, Knute Rockne, was raised in Chicago. Dozens of Chicago natives have played for Notre Dame and a few have come home to play for the NFL’s Chicago Bears. Current coach Brian Kelly has a chance this weekend to go ahead of Rockne as Notre Dame’s winnningest coach.