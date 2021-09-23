Jets’ Wilson ‘super anxious’ to get back on field, rebound

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson has flushed last Sunday’s stinker of a performance away. The New York Jets rookie quarterback is focused on bouncing back from a four-interception outing and trying to lead his 0-2 team to its first victory. Wilson says he’s super anxious to get back on the field Sunday at Denver. Both coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur insist they’re not concerned about Wilson’s confidence. Saleh suggested Wilson play a more boring type of football and the young QB understands that means he needs to play smarter. Wilson was on the injury report with a groin ailment but says he’s totally fine.