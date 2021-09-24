Brewers hit 3 HRs, get strong outing from Lauer to down Mets

AP National Sports

By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers hit three home runs and Eric Lauer turned in a much-needed strong outing in a 5-1 win over the New York Mets. Kolten Wong, Willy Adames and Christian Yelich all homered for the Brewers, who reduced their magic number to two for wrapping up their first NL Central title since 2018. Milwaukee had lost five in a row since clinching its fourth consecutive playoff berth last Saturday. Lauer retired 18 of 19 batters during one stretch while holding the Mets hitless after a rocky first until Jeff McNeil’s infield single in the seventh.