Buxton’s homer spoils Berríos’ return; Twins beat Jays 3-1

AP National Sports

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton’s two-run homer spoiled José Berríos’ return to Minnesota and dealt a blow to Toronto’s playoff hopes as the Twins beat the Blue Jays 3-1. Buxton hit his 15th homer of the season in a three-run third inning against Berríos (12-9), who was making his first start in Minnesota after being sent to Toronto at the trade deadline. The Blue Jays are 1-4 on their final road trip of the season, and are three games behind New York and Boston in the AL wild-card race.