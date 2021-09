AP National Sports

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Russell Gage and cornerback A.J. Terrell for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Coach Arthur Smith ruled out both players, along with rookie receiver Frank Darby. Terrell is recovering from a concussion. Gage has an ankle injury. Darby is sidelined with a calf issue. None of the players practiced this week for the winless Falcons.