Four of a kind… Eckes leads Thorsport in Vegas victory

AP National Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rookie Christian Eckes held off teammate Ben Rhodes and crossed the finish line under a caution flag for his first career win in the NASCAR Trucks Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In addition to Eckes and Rhodes, their Thorsport Racing teammates Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter finished third and fourth respectively. The Round of 8 continues Oct. 2 at Talladega Superspeedway with the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 250. With his second-place finish, Rhodes moved into first for the playoff lead. John Hunter Nemechek, the Las Vegas pole winner, won Stage 1 on Lap 30, marking his series-best 11th stage win of the season.