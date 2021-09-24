Raducanu splits from coach who helped her to US Open win

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Emma Raducanu has split from her coach less than two weeks after winning the U.S. Open as a qualifier. The 18-year-old Briton says she wants a more experienced coach now she will be playing in bigger events on the WTA Tour. She says, “I’m looking for someone who has been at that level and knows what it takes.” Andrew Richardson coached Raducanu for two years at youth level and linked back up with the teenager in July on a short-term deal for the duration of her time in the United States ahead of and during the U.S. Open. He is a former Davis Cup player for Britain.