Reynolds, Charlotte hold off Middle Tennessee 42-39

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Reynolds punched the ball four straight times up the middle to score the insurance touchdown with a leap over the pile from the 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter and Charlotte fended off Middle Tennessee 42-39 in a Conference USA slugfest. The touchdown with four minutes left, on top of four passing touchdowns, made for a career scoring night for Reynolds, who passed for 339 yards. Chase Cunningham threw for 379 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers for the Blue Raiders in his first career start.