Solskjaer claims refs influenced by Klopp’s penalty comments

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims referees have given fewer penalties to his team because of a complaint by Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp at the start of the year. Solskjaer is still aggrieved that United was denied two penalties in its 2-1 win over West Ham in the English Premier League on Sunday. He also thought his team deserved one against the same opponent in a League Cup match on Wednesday that West Ham won 1-0. Solskjaer says “it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give” after comments by a “certain manager.” Solskjaer didn’t mention Klopp by name but the insinuation was clear after comments by Klopp in January.