LEADING OFF: Cardinals seek franchise-best 15th straight win

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The surging Cardinals will try for a franchise-record 15th consecutive win in a game at Wrigley Field. St. Louis swept a doubleheader against the Cubs on Friday, equaling a 14-game run set in July 1935. The winning streak has rocketed the Cardinals into control of the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia by five games. Also, the Yankees and Red Sox continue a three-game set at Fenway Park with huge postseason implications. New York beat Boston 8-3 on Friday night to pull within a game of the Red Sox for the top AL wild card. Toronto is two games behind the Yankees.