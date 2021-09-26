Agnew provides spark with Kick-6, but Jags still lose again

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jamal Agnew returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown in Jacksonville’s 31-19 loss to Arizona. It was the NFL’s first “Kick-6” since 2007. It was Agnew’s second kick return for a score in as many weeks. He returned one 102 yards in a loss to Denver last week. His latest one tied an NFL record, albeit in a losing effort. Agnew’s TD was the third 109-yarder in NFL history, joining San Diego’s Antonio Cromartie and Minnesota’s Cordarrelle Patterson in that elite group. Now Agnew is cemented in NFL lore.