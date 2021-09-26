Sloppy Steelers in an unusual spot: last place in AFC North

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling at 1-2 following a 24-10 loss to Cincinnati. The Steelers were undone by a pair of turnovers from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and a series of penalties by their retooled offensive line. Coach Mike Tomlin says there is plenty of blame to go around. Roethlisberger says he still has belief in the offensive line and it’s on him to play better. The Steelers travel to Green Bay next week.