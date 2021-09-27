Skip to Content
Chiefs’ Reid released from hospital, plans to see team soon

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after he felt ill and was taken by ambulance to be treated for dehydration following their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews said that Reid was “in great spirits” and that he planned to visit the practice facility later in the day or Tuesday. In the meantime, Chiefs coordinators Steve Spagnuolo and Eric Bieniemy ran the Monday film reviews. The 63-year-old Reid is expected to coach Sunday when the Chiefs visit Philadelphia.

Associated Press

