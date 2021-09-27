Giants leading tackler Blake Martinez out for year with ACL

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants leading tackler Blake Martinez is going to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left leg. Martinez was injured on the opening series of the Giants’ 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and had to be helped off the field. Coach Joe Judge confirmed the injury happened without contact as the inside linebacker chased running back Cordarrelle Patterson on a short pass. Martinez is the second Giants captain lost to an injury this season. Offensive lineman Nick Gates broke his left leg on Sept. 16 against Washington.