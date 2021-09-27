Gracheva, Gasanova progress at inaugural women’s Astana Open

AP National Sports

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Russian players Varvara Gracheva and Anastasia Gasanova have progressed from the opening round of the inaugural women’s Astana Open in Kazakhstan. The seventh-seeded Gracheva has overcome Kristyna Pliskova and Gasanova eased past Yuliya Hatouka of Belarus at the hard-court tournament. Lesia Tsurenko, Alison Van Uytvanck, Aleksandra Krunic and Anna-Lena Friedsam also progressed on Monday. Home favorite Yulia Putintseva is the top seed and will hope to claim her second tour title of the year. Putintseva faces Ekaterine Gorgodze in the first round on Tuesday.