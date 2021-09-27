Messi set to return against Guardiola’s Man City

AP National Sports

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has recovered from a knee injury and is expected to return for Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino says the Argentina star is fit again. Messi had previously been ruled out of two consecutive league games following a knock to his left knee on his home debut earlier this month. Against City, Messi will be up against Pep Guardiola who was Messi’s coach at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012 during an exceptionally fruitful spell.