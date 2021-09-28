Tokyo Games CEO: Official costs known early next year

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers say it will likely be next year before the official cost of the Games is published. Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Games, says it’s possible preliminary numbers might be known by December. The official cost of the Tokyo Olympics is $15.4 billion. The Olympics ended almost two months ago. Several government audits over the last several years suggest the figure is much larger. Muto was asked on Tuesday if the official cost will go higher. He says he is “not prepared to to reply to the question. I don’t have the information yet.” The Games were held without spectators. Organizers lost almost all ticket income. That was expected to reach $800 million. The shortfall will have to be made up by Japanese government entities.