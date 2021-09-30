Brissett won’t have revenge in mind when Dolphins host Colts

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jacoby Brissett used to play for the New England Patriots, so it seemed logical to inquire whether he was picking Tom Brady or Bill Belichick this weekend in their ballyhooed matchup. He wanted no part of that talk. His official stance: The storylines when quarterbacks face their former teams tend to be overblown. Having such an approach makes sense for Brissett this week, considering that he’ll be starting for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday when they play host to the Indianapolis Colts. They’re the team he spent the most recent four seasons with before coming to Miami.