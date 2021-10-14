Bears place running back Damien Williams on COVID-19 list

AP National Sports

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have placed running back Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting his status for their game against the Green Bay Packers in question. The Bears are already missing their leading rusher with David Montgomery on injured reserve because of a sprained knee. Williams is second on the team with 137 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 64 yards last week, helping the Bears win at Las Vegas.